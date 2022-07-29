Police: Barricaded gunman arrested in Evansville after violent attack on woman

An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning after authorities say he violently attacked a woman, barricaded himself inside an apartment, and threatened to shoot police.
The Evansville Police Department says the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when officers were sent to the Shady Tree Apartments complex for an attack that was reported.
When they arrived in the area, officers say they spoke with the a woman who said that 27-year-old Jayvontae Kelly had punched, kicked, and hit her with a piece of exercise equipment, knocking her unconscious. The victim said that Kelly then proceeded to stomp on her head.
Officer say they tried to talk to Kelly, who was inside the apartment. They say he refused to answer the door and started yelling at officers.
EPD says that's when the situation escalated.
911 dispatchers told officers at the scene that one of Kelly's family members called and said Kelly had armed himself with a gun. EPD says the situation was then treated as a barricaded gunman.
EPD says Kelly made threats to shoot police, but negotiators were able to convince him to put his weapon away and come outside.
When Kelly finally came out, he started throwing things at officers and wouldn't comply with their orders to stop and get on the ground, according to EPD.
Kelly was eventually taken into custody uninjured, according to police.
He was booked into the county jail on charges of battery, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.