Police charge man with hit-and-run of toddler who was crossing the street in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is being charged with a hit-and-run that sent a young child to the hospital in Evansville.

Officers were originally called to an area of West Franklin Street back on April 6 for the incident.

Police say they were able to view security camera footage from a nearby business that showed the young child crossing the street with their family when they were hit by a driver who took off from the scene.

Officers were able to identify the make and model of the vehicle, as well as its license plate number. They say they tracked it down and connected it to 43-year-old Junior Alik.

Investigators brought Alik in for an interview, and say he admitted to being behind the wheel at the time of the incident. They say Alik told them he was looking for an address when it happened and didn't have his eyes on the road.

Police say they asked Alik why he left the scene, and that he told them he was afraid of possibly losing his license.

As a result of the hit-and-run, police said the young child had to have multiple different surgeries and treatments for serious injuries.

Alik was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.