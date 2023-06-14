Police: Dozens of child porn files found on Evansville man's cell phone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing numerous felony child pornography charges after investigators say they found explicit videos and images on his phone.
Detectives with the Evansville Police Department say they received information back in November 2022 from an electronic service provider about a file that possibly contained child exploitation material on a customer's account.
Investigators say they determined that the file was child pornography, and that it was on the account of 29-year-old Spencer Rice of Evansville.
Police say that in January and February of 2023, the electronic service provider contacted them again about three more instances where child exploitation material was found on Rice's account.
Authorities say they got a search warrant for Rice's cell phone, and that they seized it at his home in February.
During a forensic examination of the phone, investigators say they found 115 images and 48 videos of child porn where the victims ages appear to be between 12 and 15.
Rice was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.