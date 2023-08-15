Police: Drunk driver hits light pole in Madisonville and walks off, leaves behind wallet with ID

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman was arrested in Madisonville after police said she got into a crash while drunk and then walked off.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were called to a crash on Dulin Street around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
According to the 911 caller, a driver had crashed into a utility pole before walking away.
Police say they arrived in the area and found a crashed car with heavy damage. They say that dispatch also started getting calls about power outages in the area.
Although no one was inside the car, police said they found a wallet with a driver's license belonging to 19-year-old Makaelie Baker.
Officers say they found Baker, and that she admitted to crashing after drinking vodka with friends nearby. According to MPD, Baker also said she left the scene of the crash because she didn't want to go to jail.
Police say they had Baker failed one field sobriety test, and that she didn't perform a second test and said "Just take me to jail."
Once in custody, police say Baker blew a 0.183 on a breath test.
Baker was booked into the Hopkins County Jail but later released.