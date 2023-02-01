Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro

An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
Officials at the Dream Center said that the catalytic converter had been stolen from one of the organization's vehicles, and that the theft was captured on camera.
Police said they watched the footage, which showed a silver truck involved in the theft that registered to 35-year-old Matthew Gunn.
EPD says the next theft was investigated about a week later at the Golden Living Center nursing home, after an employee there reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from one of the facility's vans. Police say the incident was also caught on camera, showing the same silver truck belonging to Gunn.
Police said that several other thefts were reported at other local businesses. Using the city's crime prevention cameras, police say they were able to spot Gunn's truck in the area of some of the thefts.
EPD investigators say they went to a metal recycling business in Owensboro, and learned that Gunn had sold dozens of catalytic converters there over the past few months for more than $5,000.
By Tuesday, police said that Gunn had sold 34 total catalytic converters in Owensboro, but that only four of the converters were confirmed stolen from Evansville.
Police said they caught up with Gunn on Tuesday and arrested him on multiple charges of theft of auto parts. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.