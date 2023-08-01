 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Police: Evansville man facing child sex crime charges admits to posing as teen online

  • Updated
  • 0
Benjamin Seger, Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing multiple sex crime charges after police say he admitted to posing as a teen online and obtaining child pornography.

The Indiana State Police says an investigation started in January after two cyber tips about a "Discord" user who had reportedly uploaded child pornography.

Investigators say they got a search warrant on the Discord account, revealing sexual images and videos of young children.

Police say they tracked the IP address to a home in Evansville, where 24-year-old Benjamin Seger was living.

According to ISP, investigators got another search warrant for Seger's phone and went to talk to him in late March.

ISP says Seger agreed to talk, and that he said he knew why police were there.

According to ISP, Seger admitted to posing as a teen online and having sexual chats with young teens, before trading pictures.

Seger also said that he would talk the online users into undressing and performing sex acts on camera, which he would record video of, ISP says.

When police searched Seger's phone, they say they found web history search results for things like young boys nude or young boys changing clothes.

Police say they also found nearly 70 images on the device which appear to all contain young kids performing sex acts.

The phone also had photos of Seger, along with a photo of his driver's license, police said.

Seger was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple felony charges of child exploitation, child solicitation, and vicarious sexual gratification.

Seger is being held on a $100,000 bond.

