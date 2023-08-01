Police: Evansville man facing child sex crime charges admits to posing as teen online

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing multiple sex crime charges after police say he admitted to posing as a teen online and obtaining child pornography.
The Indiana State Police says an investigation started in January after two cyber tips about a "Discord" user who had reportedly uploaded child pornography.
Investigators say they got a search warrant on the Discord account, revealing sexual images and videos of young children.
Police say they tracked the IP address to a home in Evansville, where 24-year-old Benjamin Seger was living.
According to ISP, investigators got another search warrant for Seger's phone and went to talk to him in late March.
ISP says Seger agreed to talk, and that he said he knew why police were there.
According to ISP, Seger admitted to posing as a teen online and having sexual chats with young teens, before trading pictures.
Seger also said that he would talk the online users into undressing and performing sex acts on camera, which he would record video of, ISP says.
When police searched Seger's phone, they say they found web history search results for things like young boys nude or young boys changing clothes.
Police say they also found nearly 70 images on the device which appear to all contain young kids performing sex acts.
The phone also had photos of Seger, along with a photo of his driver's license, police said.
Seger was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple felony charges of child exploitation, child solicitation, and vicarious sexual gratification.
Seger is being held on a $100,000 bond.