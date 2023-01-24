Police: Evansville man steals vehicle while under the influence, claimed it was his girlfriend's

An Evansville man was arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle while under the influence.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on East Michigan Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police talked to a man who lived at the home, who said that he had turned the vehicle on to let it warm up before leaving for work.
The man told police that someone knocked on his door asking for a ride, but that he told them no and asked them to leave. The victim told police that's when he heard a vehicle speed off outside, and realized that the man had just stolen his car.
Police say the caught up with the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Jason Hubler. They say Hubler smelled like alcohol, and appeared to be highly intoxicated.
When questioned, authorities said that Hubler claimed the car belonged to his girlfriend, and that he had permission to use it. They say Hubler couldn't give officers a name of who owned the vehicle, and changed his story about where the owner supposedly lived.
Officers say Hubler could barely stand without help, so field sobriety tests couldn't be performed. At the jail, authorities say Jason was being argumentative about taking a test, and asked "is the test going to show the meth in my system." When officers explained the test was for alcohol, they say Hubler refused to take it.
Hubler was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of theft, OMVWI, and driving while suspended.