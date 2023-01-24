 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Police: Evansville man steals vehicle while under the influence, claimed it was his girlfriend's

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

An Evansville man was arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle while under the influence.

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on East Michigan Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police talked to a man who lived at the home, who said that he had turned the vehicle on to let it warm up before leaving for work. 

The man told police that someone knocked on his door asking for a ride, but that he told them no and asked them to leave. The victim told police that's when he heard a vehicle speed off outside, and realized that the man had just stolen his car.

Police say the caught up with the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Jason Hubler. They say Hubler smelled like alcohol, and appeared to be highly intoxicated.

When questioned, authorities said that Hubler claimed the car belonged to his girlfriend, and that he had permission to use it. They say Hubler couldn't give officers a name of who owned the vehicle, and changed his story about where the owner supposedly lived.

Officers say Hubler could barely stand without help, so field sobriety tests couldn't be performed. At the jail, authorities say Jason was being argumentative about taking a test, and asked "is the test going to show the meth in my system." When officers explained the test was for alcohol, they say Hubler refused to take it.

Hubler was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of theft, OMVWI, and driving while suspended.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you