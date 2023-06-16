Police: Evansville Subway manager accused of raping employee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A manager at a local subway is behind bars after being accused of raping an employee, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to take a sensitive incident report at the hospital.
The victim told police that they worked at Subway with David Love, who is a manager at the store.
According to the victim, Love invited them to stay the night after they got off work.
Police say the victim told them that they went to Love's house where he gave them a drink and a snack. They said that after Love gave them the food and drink, they started to get very tired.
The victim told police that they woke up to Love raping them. They say they told Love that they needed to go take a shower, and that they left the house.
Police say they went to Love's home and confronted him. They say he admitted to having sex with the victim but claimed that it was consensual.
Love was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.