Police file animal cruelty report after dogs found dead in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Evansville after several dogs were found dead.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to help animal control with an incident at a home on Gum Street on Tuesday afternoon.
At the home, officers say they found four dogs in a pen with no food, no clean water, hundreds of flies, and two dead dogs.
EPD says that animal control was able to recover the dogs from the home.
No arrests were immediately made.