Police footage shows officers arrive at Walmart shooting, exchange gunfire with shooter

New Evansville Police Department footage obtained by 44News shows an active shooter incident that unfolded at the Walmart store on the city's west side late Thursday night.
Disclaimer: the following footage contains explicit content. Viewer discretion is advised.
Dashcam video released by police shows armed officer rush into the store, just minutes after the first 911 call was made. We're told over 70 EPD officers, 20 Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies, and numerous other first responders from other nearby agencies responded.
In another perspective from outside the Walmart, officers can be seen gathering near several vehicles. That's when the shooter, 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, came outside and opened fire, according to police.
EPD Sgt. Anna Gray noted that it was thanks to the officers' quick thinking and ability to take cover behind the vehicles that injuries were prevented. Officers outside the building returned fire, and Mosley retreated back into the store.
When Mosley fled back inside, police said he once again opened fire on officers. Another perspective shared by EPD shows one officer canvassing the store before the indoor firefight with Mosley began, where Mosley was shot and killed.
From another perspective showed by a Vanderburgh County Deputy's body cam, multiple officers can be seen encountering Mosley in his final moments.
During a Friday afternoon update on the incident, police disclosed several new details in the case. We're told that Mosley left a suicide note before heading to the store, and that he targeted employees as the were gathering for their 10 p.m. meeting.
Mosley worked at the store, but back in 2022, he was fired and banned from all properties after violently attacking several other employees, according to authorities. The sole victim in Thursday night's shooting was a woman - one of Mosley's former co-workers.
Police say the victim was shot in the face by Mosley and taken to the hospital. They say that she's still being treated and is in stable condition, but that she will be "affected by this shooting for the rest of her life."
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.