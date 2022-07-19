Police: Guns, multiple pounds of marijuana found in Madisonville traffic stop

A man was arrested on several charges in Madisonville, Kentucky late Monday night after police say they found guns and several pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
A report from the Madisonville Police Department says that around 10 p.m. Monday, a Kentucky State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for going 40 mph in a 70 mph zone and crossing the fog line multiple times.
An MPD Officer and his K9 came to the scene and the K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle and a trailer it was hauling, according to police.
After a search of the vehicle, MPD says a Glock 9mm handgun was found with three magazines full of hollow point ammo. Police say they also found an AR15 rifle which showed "Auto."
Police say they searched the trailer and found multiple large duffel bags of suspected marijuana with bags vacuum sealed and packed for distribution. They say more than five pounds was found.
50-year-old Roy Stallworth of Rockford, Michigan, was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of careless driving, marijuana trafficking, and using restricted ammo during a felony.