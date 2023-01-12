Police: Henderson man arrested after infant he was babysitting gets skull fracture, brain bleeding

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say a 2-month-old child was seriously injured while in his care.
According to authorities, 28-year-old Dylan Beck was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault after he turned himself in on Wednesday.
A complaint warrant obtained by 44News says that the investigation started back on Halloween of 2022 when police were contacted about a 2-month-old who had a skull fracture.
The 2-month-old infant was reportedly life-flighted to the hospital for their injuries. Police say the injuries happened while Beck was babysitting the infant while the child's mother was at work.
Investigators say Beck made the 911 call. The infant's mother says Beck called her while she was working, and told her she needed to come home because another child had jumped on top of the baby.
When investigators spoke with Beck, they say he told them the incident happened while he was sleeping, and that he woke up and heard the infant gasping.
Hospital officials said that the baby had scratches on the cheek and by the eye which appeared deeper than if the baby had scratched themselves. They said there was also swelling on the infant's scalp, indicative of blunt force impact. They also said the infant had bleeding on both sides of the brain, and that the injuries were inconsistent with Beck's story.
Authorities say Beck told them that on the day of the incident he had smoked marijuana, and that he usually smoked about six times a day.
According to authorities, the baby was released from the hospital, but is still having issues due to the brain injury.
Beck remains held in the Henderson County Jail on a $7,500 bond, with a court date set for Jan. 18.