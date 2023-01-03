Police: Hopkins County man caught stealing fuel tries to flee from officers

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man was arrested after police say they caught him stealing fuel.
The Madisonville Police Department says an officer responded to a theft/trespassing complaint at Calhoun's Feed Service on Nebo Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night.
When the officer arrived, they say they saw 45-year-old Todd Earl of Nortonville parked in an enclosed area trying to steal fuel.
The officer said they identified themselves and told Earl to "stop," but that Earl ignored the commands and tried to take off in his vehicle.
MPD says Earl drove in a circle looking for a way out before abandoning his truck and running away.
Police say they lost sight of Earl, but found bolt cutters and multiple fuel containers in the bed of his truck in plain view. They say the truck was impounded, and found to be registered to Earl.
A few hours later, MPD says Earl called Central Dispatch to report his truck as stolen. Officers met with Earl and detained him, and say he admitted to the fuel theft and fleeing.
According to MPD, Earl admitted to committing two or three other fuel thefts at the same location in previous incidents.
Earl was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges, but was later released.