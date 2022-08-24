Police investigate after puppy found dead in trash bag outside dumpster

Evansville Police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty that began on Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to a business strip mall on South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they found a dead puppy laying outside a dumpster.
According to EPD, It Takes A Village Animal Shelter had received an anonymous tip about the animal. The 911 caller said they were checking the validity of the anonymous tip when they found the dog and contacted authorities.
When officers responded to look into the incident, they said they found a small brown and black puppy wrapped in a trash bag sitting outside the dumpster.
Crime Scene detectives were called to the scene and Animal Control retrieved the puppy.
Anyone who has information on the incident can call EPD or the WeTip Hotline.