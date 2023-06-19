Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — An armed robbery suspect is on the loose in Madisonville, according to police.
Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the man shown in this photo committed an armed robbery on Friday.
According to MPD, the man walked into the Walgreens store on South Main Street late Friday night, wearing a black mask and a light-colored North Face hoodie.
MPD says the man threatened staff with a gun before leaving with cash from the register.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call MPD at 270-821-1720, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online.