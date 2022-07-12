 Skip to main content
Police looking for auto theft suspect in Henderson

Photos of auto theft suspect (Henderson Police Department)

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding an auto theft suspect.

The Henderson Police Department says the man shown in these photos is the suspect in the case.

HPD says the auto theft happened at the EZ Shop convenience store at the corner of Clay Street and Atkinson street.

According to police, the suspect was inside the convenience store showing off his tattoos before the auto theft happened.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

