Police looking for bank robbery suspect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are currently investigating a report of a bank robbery in Evansville.
Officers were dispatched to the Indiana Members Credit Union on Eagle Crest Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a hold-up in progress.
Authorities are currently searching for a suspect in the area. We're told the suspect did get away with an unknown amount of money.
Two schools in the area were placed on "Building Secure" mode as a result of the incident, but have since given the all-clear.
No other information is available right now, but we're working to bring you the latest. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.