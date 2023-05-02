 Skip to main content
Police looking for dog thief in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro puppy thief

Video shared by police shows a bicyclist steal this dog from a parked truck (Owensboro Police Department)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Police are asking the public for help after a dog was stolen in Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department said Tuesday that it was looking for a person of interest in the theft of the dog you see here.

Security camera footage shared by police appears to show the bicyclist carrying the small dog over their shoulder as they head down the sidewalk on West 2nd Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880, Sgt. Hamilton at 270-687-8874 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

You can see the photos and video released by police below or on Facebook.

