Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville

Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
When they arrived, officers say they found the bicyclist in the middle of the road.
The victim told police they were crossing NW 3rd Street when the truck hit them, briefly stopped, and then took off down Bond Street. The bike rider also told police that the driver hit a street sign as they left the scene, and that they appeared to be intoxicated.
Police say the driver was described as an older man with white hair.
EPD says the victim had pain in his leg, and that he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man's bike was also damaged in the incident.
Anyone who may have information on the incident should call police.