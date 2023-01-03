Police looking for man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment complex laundry room

Police in Evansville are turning to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The Evansville Police Department put out the alert on Tuesday, asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a laundry room at a local apartment complex.
According to EPD, the man entered the laundry room, damaged several laundry machines, and stole over $300 worth of coins. EPD says the man also removed a coin machine that contained more than $100 from the wall.
Security camera photos shared by the police department appear to show a white man wearing a ball cap and a hoodie.
Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact EPD's Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-4019.