Police looking for man accused of committing violent robbery on METS bus

The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for a man who was involved in a violent robbery on a METS bus.
EPD says the man seen in these security camera photos was involved in an incident that happened back on July 1.
According to police, the man punched the victim in the face and took his cell phone while on a METS bus. After attacking the victim and stealing his phone, police say the suspect got off the bus, threw the cell phone, and took off running.
Anyone who may have information on the incident or suspect should contact EPD's Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-4016.