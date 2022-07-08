 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police looking for man accused of committing violent robbery on METS bus

  • 0
EPD photos of suspect in METS bus incident

EPD photos of suspect in METS bus incident

The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for a man who was involved in a violent robbery on a METS bus.

EPD says the man seen in these security camera photos was involved in an incident that happened back on July 1.

According to police, the man punched the victim in the face and took his cell phone while on a METS bus. After attacking the victim and stealing his phone, police say the suspect got off the bus, threw the cell phone, and took off running.

Anyone who may have information on the incident or suspect should contact EPD's Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-4016.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you