Police looking for man after pursuit and crash in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville say they're still looking for a man who was involved in a pursuit and crash on Thursday.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us detectives had been searching for the man because of his involvement in two recent felony cases.

Police say the man was spotted by a detective around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, but that he drove off at a high rate of speed when officers tried to pull him over.

EPD says a pursuit took place that lasted less than a minute, ending when the suspect crashed into a pole in the area of Culver Drive and Riverside Drive.

Police say that after crashing, the man took off running.

K9 Officers canvassed the area until at least 1 a.m. Friday, but EPD says the man has still not been found at this time.

EPD says its unknown whether the man was injured during the incident, but it's believed he was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities have not released any information on the man's appearance or identity.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with more information can contact EPD.