Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar

Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville.
Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday.
The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man the night before at the Corner Pocket just off of North Fulton Avenue.
According to EPD, the stabbing victim says he was pushed by the man inside the bar, and that when he decided to leave the bar and walked outside, the same man pulled out a knife and attacked him in the parking lot. The victim said he had no idea who the attacker was, and that they had never met before.
Police said the victim had to get stitches for several wounds.
No arrests have been made at this time.