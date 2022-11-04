Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation

Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
Police said the residence is that of 63-year-old Keith Utley, 41-year-old Neomi Pryor, and 54-year-old Rosa Foster, but that none of them were home at the time of the search.
During their search, authorities said they found individually packaged bags of meth, in addition to meth residue and other drug paraphernalia.
PPD says information obtained throughout the investigation showed that drugs had been trafficked from the home for a long time.
Police say felony drug trafficking warrants have been issued for the arrests of Utley, Pryor, and Foster. They say the three are believed to be in a white Nissan Mini Van with Kentucky License Plate C2L096.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call PPD at (270) 667-2021.