Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot

Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot.
According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie.
Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet.
Investigators say it appears someone broke a window to gain access to the truck. Broken glass was found in the area where the truck was parked.
The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information contact the Princeton Police Department.