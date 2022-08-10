Police looking for two possible suspects in Evansville murder investigation

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two suspects were possibly involved in the Tuesday night murder of a 35-year-old man.
The Evansville Police Department's officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Arriving officers say they found a man inside the doorway of the home who was in critical condition after being shot.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr. by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.
Police say that at this time, it appears as if Eastwood was inside the house when he was shot.
They say they received information that there were possibly two suspects, and that at least one of the suspects was wearing all black and had on a ski mask.
This makes the second deadly shooting in the city within a 24-hour period, with the earlier shooting happening around 3 a.m. Tuesday, claiming the life of a 19-year-old victim.
Both of those separate investigations remain active, with no arrests made in either.
Anyone with information on either incident should call EPD at (812) 436-7979.