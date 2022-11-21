Police: Madisonville man assaults officers after escaping from custody

A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was being arrested on a warrant is facing new charges after escaping from custody and assaulting officers during his arrest, accord to authorities.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were serving an arrest warrant on East Broadway Street early Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. when it happened.
Police say the warrant was for 27-year-old Jeremy Massey. They say Massey was placed under arrest and handcuffed, but that he was able to break away and take off running.
Officers chased after Massey and took him to the ground, the MPD report says.
According to police, Massey spit on one officer's face and also kicked other officers in the legs and feet.
Massey was booked into the Hopkins County jail on charges of escape and assault of a police officer, in addition to his arrest warrant.