Police: Madisonville man gets in fight with probation officers after drugs found in home

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police say a Madisonville man was arrested on Monday after getting into a fight with probation officers who found drugs in a home.
The Madisonville Police Department says its officers were called to a home on Wells Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday after a large amount of drugs was reportedly found in the house by probation and parole officers.
While MPD officers were on their way, dispatchers told them the probation officers had gotten into a fight with 36-year-old Colin Moore.
Probation officers said they were conducting a home visit at the house and that Moore opened the door. They said they could smell marijuana after the door was opened, and that they saw a large amount of marijuana in plain sight after going inside.
As police were on the scene, they say Moore gave up a small amount of meth. They say a search of the house led to the discovery of more meth, syringes, pipes, and more.
Moore was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges.