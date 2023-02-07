Police: Madisonville man pulled over for speeding drinks beer during traffic stop

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he drank beer in front of them after being pulled over for speeding.
A Madisonville Police Department officer says they were patrolling on South Main Street just before 1 a.m. Monday when they saw 25-year-old Jordan Craig speeding.
As the officer tried to catch up with Craig, he kept accelerating, but stopped the car when the officer turned their emergency lights on, the police report says.
The MPD officer said they could smell alcohol coming from Craig, and that there were three open beer cans in the car. As the MPD officer returned to their patrol car, they say they saw Craig pick up a can of beer and drink it.
MPD says Craig took several field sobriety tests, and that his blood alcohol level was tested as .121 at the jail. They say that Craig also admitted that in addition to drinking, he had been vaping a Delta 8 THC pen.
Craig was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including DUI and speeding.