Police: Madisonville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests

Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Madisonville Police say officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue for expired registration plates.
MPD says the driver, identified as 35-year-old William Ruckert of Madisonville, was later found to be under the influence and arrested for DUI.
Authorities say the investigation revealed Ruckert had just left his home prior to the traffic stop.
We're told the Ruckert was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
Officers later executed a search warrant at Ruckert's home in Madisonville where officers located suspected methamphetamine and marijuana inside.
During the search of Ruckert's home, officers said they saw a truck parked in front out front and made contact with the owner, 30-year-old Clayton Eaton of Earlington.
The search revealed approximately a 1/2 pound of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana.
Madisonville Police say they also located numerous digital scales, empty plastic baggies, and a defaced firearm.
We're told Eaton was placed under arrest and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
MPD says the investigation is on-going and further arrests are anticipated.