Police: Man attacks woman with weed eater in Evansville, gets caught with drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after police say they found drugs following a weed eater attack.
Officers say they were called to an incident at a home on North Second Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrived at the scene and talked to the victim, who said that 38-year-old Uriah Cousert had hurt them with a weed eater.
The victim told police she was in the house when she heard Cousert rev up the weed eater outside. When the victim went outside, they say Cousert tried to cut down their flowers, leading to a struggle.
During the struggle, the victim told police that Cousert put the weed eater against her side and revved it up. Police say the victim had a minor injury that was treated at the scene.
Police say they talked to several witnesses, who confirmed the victim's story.
After arresting Cousert for battery with a deadly weapon, police say they searched his bags and found meth, paraphernalia, a syringe, and marijuana, leading to more charges.
Cousert was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.