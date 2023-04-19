 Skip to main content
Police: Man caught trying to steal emergency rescue vehicle in Mt. Vernon

  Updated
Police say they caught a man trying to steal this truck in Mt. Vernon, Indiana

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — Police say they arrested a man in Mt. Vernon early Tuesday after catching him red handed as he was trying to steal an emergency rescue vehicle.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department says one of its officers was patrolling near the Mount Vernon Indiana Public Safety Building when he saw items and equipment scattered around a parked Posey County Rescue Task Force truck.

The officer said they went to investigate and found a man identified as 40-year-old Anthony Mayes of Evansville inside the truck, under the influence and attempting to steal the vehicle.

Police say Mayes caused extensive damage to the inside of the truck with a pocket knife, all but destroying the ignition in the attempted theft.

Destroyed ignition from attempted emergency vehicle theft in Mt. Vernon, Indiana

When Mayes was searched, police said they found a used hypodermic needle with drugs still inside. As he was being taken to jail officers say he admitted to them that he was "about to steal that firetruck."

Mayes was booked into the Posey County Jail on felony theft and drug charges.

Anthony Mayes of Evansville

