Police: Man charged after saying he has COVID, coughing in officer's face

Authorities in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say a man is being charged for claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing in an officer's face.
The Central City Police Department says it happened on Friday when officers were helping the Greenville Police Department find a man wanted in connection to a felony shoplifting investigation.
According to CCPD, one of its officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the thefts and pulled it over, also finding the wanted man inside.
The department says that when the wanted man was detained, he told officers that he was positive for COVID and coughed into one of the officer's faces.
Police say the man is now being charged with Assault 3rd Degree – Communicable Bodily Fluid over the incident.
CCPD said the man was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail, but did not release his identity.