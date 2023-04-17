 Skip to main content
Police: Man falls into traffic while running from officers in Madisonville

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryan Williams

Bryan Williams (Hopkins County Jail)

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Hopkins County after police say he tried to evade arrest.

Madisonville Police Department officers say they saw 31-year-old Bryan Williams walking near North Franklin Street, and that he had two warrants for his arrest.

When officers talked to Williams, they say he gave them a fake name and tried to run off when they went to detain him.

MPD says Williams was running when he fell over on North Scott Street, forcing drivers to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting him.

Police took Williams into custody, and said he appeared to be under the influence.

Williams was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including disorderly conduct, fleeing police, giving officers a false name, and public intoxication.

