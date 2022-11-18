Police: Man found in Mt. Vernon home facing multiple drug charges

A man is facing felony drug charges after being found inside a home in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police.
Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were called to a home near the corner of East 5th Street and Wolflin Street on Thursday evening to investigate reports of people illegally living in the home.
MVPD says officers arrived at the home and found 55-year-old Scott Beste in the attic. They say Beste was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of meth, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement.
While officers continued to investigate in the home, they said they found glass pipes with meth resideu, scales, and cut corner baggies.
As a result, police say Beste faces additional felony charges of meth possession, conspiracy to deal meth, and maintaining a common nuisance, plus other charges of marijuana and paraphernalia possession.
Best was booked into the Posey County Jail.