Police: Man found running around naked in Madisonville arrested on several charges

Jordan Carroll via Hopkins County Jail

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing several charges in Madisonville after police say he was found running down the street naked.

Officers were called to the area of West Noel Avenue and Pride Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a man who was running around with no clothes on.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they found 30-year-old Jordan Carroll with no clothes on.

MPD says Carroll was under the influence of some kind of substance, and that he said he was running down the street naked in the rain "because his clothes were dirty."

Carroll was arrested on charges including public intoxication, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct.

