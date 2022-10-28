Police: Man starts lengthy pursuit in Madisonville with pregnant woman in the car

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say he nearly crashed into another driver then started a police chase while driving with a pregnant passenger who was pleading with him to stop the car.
The Madisonville Police Department says an officer was patrolling on I-69 around 1 p.m. Thursday when they saw a car with overly-dark window tint start to swerve in its lane, almost crashing into another driver.
The officer says they pulled the driver over on suspicions of DUI after observing more odd behavior.
Police say they talked to the driver, 31-year-old Donald Johnson, and saw that there was also a pregnant woman in the car. They say Johnson's eyes were bloodshot, and that he had active warrants and a suspended license.
When the officer asked Johnson to get out of the car, Johnson sped off, starting a lengthy pursuit, according to the police report.
During the pursuit, MPD says the pregnant woman was talking to 911 dispatchers, and that she was screaming for Johnson to stop the car. They say Johnson disregarded those pleas.
Police say they were able to successfully spike Johnson's tires, and that he stopped soon after and was taken into custody.
Johnson was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, and excessive window tinting.