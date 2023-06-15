Police: Man threatens to kill officers after trying to run, getting tased

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in the Muhlenberg County Jail after an incident late Tuesday night.
Officers with the Central City Police Department say they were called to an area of West Everly Brothers Boulevard to investigate a man who was under the influence.
Police say they found the man and identified him as 38-year-old Steven Shanks of Sacremento.
According to CCPD, Shanks was flailing his arms, yelling and hitting his head on a brick pillar.
When Shanks saw officers, he tried to run, according to police. They say officers used a taser on him, which ended the chase.
While Shanks was being handcuffed, CCPD says he kicked and threatened to kill officers.
Shanks was booked into jail on a long list of charges including public intoxication, fleeing police, assault, menacing, terroristic threatening, and more.