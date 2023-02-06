Police: Man tries to run, attacks officers after getting caught with drugs and gun in Madisonville

A Georgia man was arrested in Hopkins County, Kentucky after police said he attacked officers and tried to run away after getting caught with drugs and a gun.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers saw Lamont Levine driving on I-69, crossing the center line and following too closely behind another vehicle.
Police pulled Levine over and say he was nervous, and that they could smell marijuana. They say that Levine gave them an ID that belonged to someone else at first.
After officers told Levine they'd be detaining him, they say he tried to run away.
Officers say Levine was detained after a short struggle, but that he kicked and headbutted a sergeant while they were placing him inside the police car. They say Levine also tried to kick out the patrol car's windows, and that pepper spray was used on him.
When officers searched Levine's car, they say they found several bags of marijuana, rolling papers, a large amount of cash, and a loaded gun.
Levine was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including marijuana trafficking, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, theft of identity, and more.