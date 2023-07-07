Police: Men admit to molesting young child in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two men are behind bars on child molesting charges in Evansville after police say they admitted to sexually abusing a young victim.
Investigators say a young child disclosed the abuse during an interview at Holly's House on Thursday.
According to police, the victim said they were sexually abused by 28-year-old Oscar RaxXi on multiple occasions.
When police brought RaxXi in for an interview, they say he admitted to the crime.
EPD investigators say the victim went on to explain that another man had also sexually abused them. Police say that man was identified as 32-year-old Jose Cac Tiul.
Police say they interviewed Tiul, and that he also admitted to molesting the child.
According to police, Tiul said he was sorry and asked the lord to forgive him for his sins, but said that it "was not his fault."
Both men were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Child Molesting.