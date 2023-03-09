 Skip to main content
Police: Multiple people charged in Evansville fraud ring

  • Updated
Top to bottom, left to right: Shawn Clark, Jeremy Birdwell Sr, Jessica Birdwell, Ashley Mercer, Abbie Peerman

Multiple people are facing charges in connection to a possible fraud ring in Evansville, Indiana, according to police.

Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say Shawn Clark, Jeremy Birdwell Sr, Jessica Birdwell, Ashley Mercer, and Abbie Peerman all face charges of fraud and forgery in connection to an investigation.

Police say they started looking into the fraud after being contacted by officials with Crane Credit Union, who said they believed that Crane had been victimized by a scheme involving 12 different people.

Detectives say they identified Birdwell Sr. as the leader of the group, and also found four other suspects who had successfully carried out fraud attempts. They say the seven other individuals believed to have been involved in the scheme committed similar patterns in opening accounts or depositing checks, but didn't cause a significant loss to Crane.

Police say that in total, the five people who were arrested are accused of causing more than $8,000 in losses to Crane by opening accounts and depositing fraudulent checks.

All five suspects were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

At the jail, EPD says Birdwell Sr. told admitted to committing the frauds and that he was the leader of the scheme.

