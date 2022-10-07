Police: Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl pills found in Indiana drug investigation

A large amount of fentanyl pills was seized after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash in southwestern Indiana, according to police.
The Terre Haute Police Department shared news of the large drug seizure on Friday, and said that it stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the sale of fentanyl being conducted by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
THPD says the Drug Task Force members tried to pull over a man who was involved in the investigation, but that the man took off instead of stopping.
After a brief pursuit, the man crashed his car and was arrested, according to police. They say the man was 35-year-old Leslie C. Robinson of Terre Haute.
THPD says a search warrant at Robinson's home on the north side of Terre Haute yielded thousands of fentanyl pills, with a weight just under two pounds.
Police say the pills carry an estimated street value of approximately $75,000.
According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.
Robinson faces multiple charges of dealing and possessing controlled substances.