Police: No attempted kidnapping occurred on Monday at Evansville Dollar General store

Police in Evansville, Indiana, are providing new details on two recent investigations where attempted kidnappings were reported.
EPD says the most recent investigation started on Monday afternoon around 6 p.m., when officers were called to Dollar General store near Boeke Road and Adams Avenue.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that two men had tried to get her daughter into their green van.
EPD says officers arrived at the scene within minutes, and found that the people inside the van never spoke to the woman's daughter or attempted to make physical contact with her in any way.
Officers say they found the van in question and spoke to two people inside.
After speaking with all of the involved parties, EPD says there was no information that validated that an attempted kidnapping had occurred. Police say that no one involved in that incident is facing any charges.
Monday night's incident follows another attempted kidnapping investigation in the city, which happened back on Friday, Sept. 8
In the investigation from Sept. 8, police say they're "confident that an attempted kidnapping did occur."
In that incident, a woman called 911 and said that a man in a red car had just tried to kidnap her. The woman said that she thought the man had a gun, and that at one point, he got out of his car and chased after her.
EPD says that detectives were able to canvas the area and use surveillance video to identify the red car.
They say they brought the man believed to be involved in for questioning but that he was released after asking for an attorney.
"Our Detective Office is confident that the male in question is the offender and that an attempted kidnapping did occur, however, they did not have enough corroborating evidence to file charges at the time of questioning," EPD said in a news release. "This is still an open investigation and we are still attempting to gather the additional evidence needed to make an arrest."
With both of the investigations happening in just the last week, officials say they're grateful for the vigilance of witnesses and reporters in both situations.
EPD says that if you see something suspicious, you should say something.
Full details on both incidents can be found in the press release from EPD below.