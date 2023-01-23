Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
Police pulled the driver over, and identified her as 38-year-old Cara Duncan of Henderson.
When police searched Duncan's car, they say they found heroin and cash tied up with a rubber band inside her purse. In the back seat, MPD says officers found a black bag that had meth, pills, a scale, and baggies inside.
Police say Duncan admitted to trafficking meth, and told them there was about an ounce of meth in the car altogether.
Duncan was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking and possession charges.