Police release suspect details after shooting on Green River Road in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more about the suspect that police are looking for in connection to a Thursday evening shooting on North Green River Road.
As we reported, authorities were called to the scene of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say witnesses saw the shooter run up to a vehicle that was stopped on the service road leading out of Shoe Carnival Towne Centre shopping complex, before opening fire and hitting two people inside. Police say the driver was shot several times, and that that the other person who was hurt was only grazed.
According to EPD, the suspected in the case is described as a thin Black man between the ages of 18 and 25. They say he was wearing a white t-shirt and that he had a cast on his arm.
Police say through their investigation, they learned that the victims were waiting at a stop sign as they were leaving the shopping complex. They say that's when a dark SUV ran the stop sign and cut them off as it was their turn to go.
The victims said they honked and yelled at the driver of the SUV, and that the driver got out and opened fire.
Police say there were several other passengers in the victim's car at the time of the incident, including a child, though they weren't injured.
No arrests have been made in the case at this time. Anyone with information should call EPD immediately.