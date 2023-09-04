Police searching for suspect after shooting at Evansville apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for a shooting suspect after shots were fired into one Evansville apartment complex on Sunday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Vann Park Apartment Homes around 1 p.m. on Sunday after a man fired four shots into the complex then took off running.
Officers arrived and searched for the gunman, but say they couldn't find anyone.
One woman who lived in the complex told officers that her apartment had been shot, and police say they found several holes in the wall and door.
While searching the scene, officers got a tip that the suspect had gone into a nearby apartment. EPD says officers surrounded the apartment and had everyone come out before searching the unit, but that the suspect wasn't there.
Anyone with information on the incident should call police.