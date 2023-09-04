 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police searching for suspect after shooting at Evansville apartment complex

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD CRUISER

One woman who lived in the complex told officers that her apartment had been shot, and police say they found several holes in the wall and door.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are looking for a shooting suspect after shots were fired into one Evansville apartment complex on Sunday.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Vann Park Apartment Homes around 1 p.m. on Sunday after  a man fired four shots into the complex then took off running.

Officers arrived and searched for the gunman, but say they couldn't find anyone.

One woman who lived in the complex told officers that her apartment had been shot, and police say they found several holes in the wall and door.

While searching the scene, officers got a tip that the suspect had gone into a nearby apartment. EPD says officers surrounded the apartment and had everyone come out before searching the unit, but that the suspect wasn't there.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you