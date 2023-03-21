Police searching for three suspects after man robbed at gunpoint in Evansville

Investigators in Evansville, Indiana are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they took a report for the incident on Monday.
According to EPD, the victim says they were robbed at gunpoint by three men on East Oregon Street. They told police that this happened on Saturday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The victim told police that the robbery happened when they went to confront people in a black car for blocking an alley. When they did, they say the three men got out and robbed them at gunpoint, threatening to "blow their head off" before fleeing the area.
EPD says the victim didn't have any injuries, but that they said some cash was taken from them in the robbery.
Anyone who might have more information on the suspects should call police.