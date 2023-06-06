Police seize guns and ammo, arrest two men after shooting in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Two men are behind bars in Madisonville after a recent shooting.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Cross Creek Apartments complex on Island Ford Road sometime Sunday after shots were fired in the area.
MPD says officers talked to several witnesses at the scene, who gave a description of the shooter and vehicle that was involved.
Police say they discovered that 22-year-old Dustin Ellis of Nortonville was the owner of the vehicle. They say they found the vehicle and pulled it over, and that both Ellis and 24-year-old Ricky Horton were both inside highly intoxicated.
Officers say they found a stolen semi-automatic AR Pistol, a handgun, multiple magazines, and ammo inside the car.
Both Ellis and Horton were arrested for the shooting and for other charges, but a motive isn't clear at this time, police said.
No injuries were reported.