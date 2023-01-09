Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville

Multiple people are facing drug charges after a large meth bust in Evansville, according to police.

According to a police report, detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at a home on West Michigan Street near North 9th Avenue on Friday when they saw a black Ford Mustang arrive before leaving a short time later.

Authorities say they pulled that vehicle over on Waterworks Road, and that Patresa Richardson was driving with Christopher Branson in the passenger seat.

Police say they found a bag of 165 grams of meth hidden inside Branson's pants, as well as another small bag of meth and some marijuana. Inside the trunk of the car, police said they found numerous zip lock baggies, and two more baggies of meth.

According to police, Branson said he had paid one of the homeowners at West Michigan Street, $1,900 for the meth before picking it up Friday. Police say that Branson told them he met with another person Leslie Neisen, inside the home.

After the traffic stop, Branson and Richardson were both arrested on drug charges.

As police continued investigating the home on West Michigan Street, they say they saw Paula Pruneau enter the house before leaving a short time later. They say they arrested Pruneau and found meth and fentanyl on her, which she said she had just bought at the home.

Police say the executed a search warrant at the home and detained nine people. They say several people refused to exit the home, and that gas had to be used to get them to come out.

Police said they found meth, heroin, ammo, a gun, and paraphernalia inside the house.

Another person who was living at the home, Tracy Dunkerson, was arrested in the investigation, according to the police report.

Several other individuals were named in the investigation, but haven't been arrested on criminal charges at this time.