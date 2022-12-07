Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home

Six people are facing charges after police say a drug investigation led to the search of a home in Evansville.
Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were investigating a home on Coker Avenue since January of 2021 after receiving tips about drug activity at the house.
Since that time, police said they had been dispatched to the home for numerous incidents, including a firearm theft, auto theft, overdose, shots fired, numerous felony warrant arrests, and more. They also say they had made at least seven drug-related arrests or citations related to the home since then.
As a result of the history at the home, officers say they began monitoring traffic at the residence.
EPD says traffic stops on drivers leaving the home on Monday and Tuesday led to the discovery of meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia, as well as more information on activities at the house.
Authorities with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force were contacted, and a search warrant was served at the home.
Police they found numerous baggies of meth, ammo, guns, plus other drugs and paraphernalia during the search.
Marcus Linberg, Devin Rawlette, Stephen McMillen, Jeramy Lauer, Jamie Nunley, and Sarah Pruitt were all arrested on drug-related charges.